Aug 30 (Reuters) - Rcl Foods Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share of 98,5 cents (2015: 112,2 cents)

* Declared a final dividend of 15,0 cents per share (2015: 22,0 cents).

* FY revenue 25,0 billion rand versus 23,4 billion rand year ago

* "Is forced to relook at all options in evaluating our chicken busines model."