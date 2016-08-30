FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GIC says Straumann pledged an order for 200 mln francs to repurchase shares
August 30, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GIC says Straumann pledged an order for 200 mln francs to repurchase shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gic Private Limited Says Will Keep Around 4.5 Pct Of Straumann Shares After Completing Sale, Subject To A 60

* Gic private limited says plans to place about 1.4 million shares, or 8.9 percent, of straumann holding ag via an accelerated bookbuild

* Gic private limited says j.p. Morgan securities plc is acting as sole bookrunner in straumann share sale

* Day lockup

* Gic private limited says straumann has committed to place an order for 200 million sfr to buy back shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
