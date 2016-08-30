BRIEF-Frostbite launches accelerated bookbuilt offer for 20 pct of Dometic

Aug 30 (Reuters) -

Carnegie investment bank ab says Frostbite announces launch of an accelerated bookbuilt offering of up to 59,166,667 existing shares in dometic group

* Carnegie investment bank says offer equivalent to up to 20% of share capital and voting rights in company

* The bookbuilding will commence immediately and it is anticipated that books will close before market opens on 31 August 2016

* Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), SEB Corporate Finance, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Jefferies International Limited are acting as Joint Bookrunners in the Transaction. (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)