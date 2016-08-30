BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
Aug 30 (Reuters) -
* Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
* Moody's on Merck KGAA -Outlook change prompted by solid operating performance since assigning negative outlook in Dec 2014 due to Sigma-Aldrich deal
* Moody's on Merck KGAA -Pace of deleveraging has been slightly behind expectations largely owing to delayed closing of the Sigma-Aldrich acquisition Source -bit.ly/2bXHwy2
