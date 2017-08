Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ibersol SA :

* H1 net profit at 8.9 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating revenue at 112.8 million euros versus 98.7 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA at 16.4 million euros versus 12.8 million euros year ago

* Sees to open 14 new stores in H2, including three in Angola

