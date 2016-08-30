Aug 30 Emc Corp
* Dell and EMC transaction set to close on September 7, 2016
* China's ministry of commerce has granted clearance for Dell-EMC proposed combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Schlumberger says supply & demand Balance for oil continues to tighten
* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Reservoir Characterization Results To Be "Almost Flat" Sequentially
UPDATE 1-Gulf of Mexico oil, gas operations affected by storm
HOUSTON, Aug 30 Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the eastern parts of the Gulf of Mexico have shut production on nine platforms, moved drilling rigs and evacuated non-essential workers as Tropical Depression Nine disrupts operations.
UPDATE 1-Caesars wins lawsuit shield to pursue 'uphill' appeal
CHICAGO, Aug 30 A federal judge on Tuesday gave Caesars Entertainment Corp a five-week shield from $13 billion in lawsuits, capping a week of frantic court hearings as the casino group struggles to salvage a high-stakes debt-cutting plan for its bankrupt subsidiary.