Aug 30 (Reuters) - Centene Corp

* Centene corp says Pennsylvania subsidiary awarded statewide community healthchoices managed care agreement

* Five-Year agreement, with an option to renew for two additional years, is expected to commence july 1, 2017, in southwest zone

* TSays Under Agreement, Pennsylvania Health & Wellness Will Coordinate Physical Health And Long term services and supports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: