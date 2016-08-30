BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners total consideration was $155.7 mln

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Total consideration was $155.7 million

* Landmark infrastructure partners lp announces two additional drop-down transactions; acquires assets subject to its right of first offer and real property interests from sponsor

* Total consideration consisting of about 3.8 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership

* Acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow