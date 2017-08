Aug 30 (Reuters) - Zion Oil And Gas Inc

* Filed with SEC amendment no. 2 to prospectus supplement relating to offering of co's 12 percent convertible senior bonds

* Bonds will bear interest at a rate of 12 percent per year on principal or par value of $1,000.00 per bond

* Under amendment no. 2, offering period is extended from September 1, 2016 to November 1, 2016