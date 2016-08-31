Aug 30 Dundee Corp
* Dundee Corporation and United Hydrocarbon International corp. Announce restructuring
* Dundee has converted $323 million of convertible debentures and notes of UHIC issued prior to june 1, into common shares of UHIC
* Dundee forgiving all related accrued and unpaid interest on debentures and notes
* Agreed to fully backstop a $10 million private placement of common shares by uhic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Dynasty reports financial results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2016
BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy announces receipt of notice of intention to enforce security and receivership application
* Announces receipt of notice of intention to enforce security and receivership application
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, taking cue from Wall Street, oil slips
TOKYO, Aug 31 Asian shares eased on Wednesday following modest losses on Wall Street, but were still on track for a monthly rise as investors waited to see if upcoming job data could prod the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates as soon as September.