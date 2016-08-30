Aug 30 Viacom Inc
* Director Dauman sold 749,281 of co's class B common stock at prices between $41.4324per share to $41.4282per share between aug 26 and aug 29- SEC filing
BRIEF-Joseph Cirillo joins Production Resource Group as CFO
* JOSEPH T. Cirillo joins production resource group as chief financial officer
BRIEF-Mimedx provides update on key clinical trials
* Plantar fasciitis ind study receives fda approval for protocol amendment reducing follow-up requirements by one year
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 31
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.