BRIEF-Colas H1 net attributable loss widens to 71 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colas SA :

* H1 net attributable loss 71 million euros ($79.14 million) versus loss of 69 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating loss 85 million euros versus loss of 119 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 4.68 billion euros versus 5.20 euros billion year ago

* On the basis of currently available information, revenue at constant scope and exchange rates could decrease by roughly 2% in 2016

* Says 2016 forecasts show improvement in profitability

* On June 30, 2016, net debt amounted to 316 million euros, compared to 569 million euros end-June 2015