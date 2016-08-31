FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Colas H1 net attributable loss widens to 71 million euros
August 31, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Colas H1 net attributable loss widens to 71 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colas SA :

* H1 net attributable loss 71 million euros ($79.14 million) versus loss of 69 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating loss 85 million euros versus loss of 119 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 4.68 billion euros versus 5.20 euros billion year ago

* On the basis of currently available information, revenue at constant scope and exchange rates could decrease by roughly 2% in 2016

* Says 2016 forecasts show improvement in profitability

* On June 30, 2016, net debt amounted to 316 million euros, compared to 569 million euros end-June 2015 Source text bit.ly/2bAXcmF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
