Aug 31 (Reuters) - FastPartner AB :

* Issues bond loan of 600 million Swedish crowns ($70.35 million)

* Boand loan carries annual interest rate of STIBOR 3m + 4.50 percentage points; maturity in Sept. 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5282 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)