BRIEF-Chesnara says full-year outlook largely unchanged

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc :

* Half-Year report

* Group solvency ratio of 148 pct (31 December 2015: 146 pct)

* Cash generation of £13.6m note 1 (six months ended 30 June 2015: £16.8m *excluding exceptional cash gain on acquisition of waard)

* Economic value (ecv) of £459.9m note 2 (31 december 2015: £453.4m)

* Ifrs profit before tax of £0.2m (six months ended 30 june 2015: £30.4m

* Current period is adversely impacted by a reduction in yield curve

* Prior year result includes a gain of £16.2m recognised on acquisition of waard group

* Economic value loss net of tax of £3.5m

* 2.9% increase in interim dividend compared with 2015. Recommended interim dividend of 6.80p per share (2015: 6.61p per share

* Outlook for chesnara remains largely unchanged

* Value enhancing acquisition opportunities in uk and western europe, principally in £50m - £200m range, continue to be sought and examined

* Reductions in yield curve in uk has dampened level of cash emerging from uk books this half year

* Overseas divisions have continued their cash generation that funds our dividend strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)