BRIEF-Avangardco Investments Public H1 net loss narrows to $32.6 million

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Says H1 net loss reduced to $32.6 million (H1 2015: $152.4 million)

* H1 consolidated revenue amounted to $64.8 million, a decrease of 47 pct year-on-year (H1 2015: $121.4 million)

* Says H1 negative EBITDA of $12.6 million (H1 2015: $98.2 million)

* Says H1 production of shell eggs totalled 1.25 billion units, a decline of 34 pct year-on-year (H1 2015: 1.89 billion units)

* H1 sales of shell eggs amounted to 751 million units, down by 56 pct year-on-year (H1 2015: 1.7 billion units)

* Average sales price of dry egg products in H1 was $5.65/kg, up by 5 pct year-on-year (H1 2015: $5.40/kg)

* Says company's H1 2016 results were affected by Q2 sales price of shell eggs which fell below 2015 level amid rising production costs