Aug 30 (Reuters) -
* Short seller Andrew Left says "I don't have a position on Facebook right now" - CNBC
* Short seller Andrew Left says Facebook will become a "tremendous" short once engagement numbers decrease - CNBC
* Short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research says "I am long Alibaba" - CNBC
UPDATE 1-EU telecom regulators take strict view of net neutrality rules
* Telecoms firms limited in how they treat different types of data (Adds Liberty Global comment, citizens' group comment)
Chevron wins dismissal of claims of poor savings plan oversight
NEW YORK, Aug 30 A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Chevron Corp workers who said the oil company breached its fiduciary duties by putting costly and poorly performing investment options in a $19 billion employee savings plan.
White House 'concerned' EU tax penalty on Apple may hit U.S. taxpayers
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 The White House said on Tuesday it was concerned about a European Commission order for Apple Inc to pay billions in unpaid taxes to Ireland because it seemed TO undermine joint U.S.-EU progress on creating a more fair international tax system.