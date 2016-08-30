FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schlumberger says supply & demand Balance for oil continues to tighten
August 30, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger says supply & demand Balance for oil continues to tighten

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV

* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Reservoir Characterization Results To Be "Almost Flat" Sequentially

* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Drilling Group Results To Be Slightly Lower Due To Further Declines In Deepwater Activity In West Africa, Brazil, And Asia

* Schlumberger NV Sees Q3 Production Group Results To Be "Flattish"

* "We Realized $52 Million In Synergies In Q2 Of This Year. We Also Booked $125 Million Of New Orders, Which Is The Direct Result Of Integration Synergies"

* Revenues And Margins Will Be Lower In Q3 For Cameron Group

* "The Overall Supply And Demand Balance For Oil Continues To Tighten"

* Land Rig Count In U.S. Slowly Rising Has Translated To Increasing Service Company Activity But There Has Yet To Be Material Change In Pricing

* "Five Months After The Acquisition Of Cameron, Integration Is Firmly On Track And The Level Of The Expected Synergy Gains Has Been Confirmed"

* "With The Price Of Oil Having Nearly Doubled Since The Start Of This Year, The Service Industry Must Now Seek To Increase Price"

* International Activity Is Not Yet Recovering, Creating Headwind For Q3, Although Work In Middle East And Russia Has Been Increasing

* "Started To Focus On Recovery Of The Temporary Pricing Concessions Made During The Depth Of The Downturn"

* "Too Early" For Any Improvement In Price To Affect E&P Investment Levels - Speech By Exec At Simmons European Energy Conference Source (bit.ly/1FMX63J) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
