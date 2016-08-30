FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Google to partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to launch Android Pay inside Japan - Nikkei
August 30, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Google to partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to launch Android Pay inside Japan - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) -

* Google will partner with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to launch its digital wallet platform inside Japan as soon as autumn - Nikkei

* In Japan, Android Pay initially will incorporate debit cards issued by Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ - Nikkei

* In Japan, Android Pay also will use credit cards issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos by year's end at the soonest - Nikkei

* Google's partnership with MUFG is not exclusive, and Google seeks to strike similar android pay deals with other Japanese financial institutions - Nikkei

* Google negotiating with East Japan Railway, NTT Docomo, Rakuten, JCB and other Japanese digital money providers to make their reader systems compatible with Android Pay - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bzRZLU)

