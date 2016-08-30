BRIEF-Textron says board approved plan to restructure businesses

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* On August 30, board approved plan to restructure, realign businesses, implemented headcount reductions, facility consolidations - SEC filing

* Restructuring plan principally impacts Textron systems and industrial segments

* Anticipate overall plan to be substantially completed by March 2017

* Expect total pre-tax charges in range of $110 million to $140 million to be incurred under this plan, primarily in Q3 of 2016