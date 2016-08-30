BRIEF-Clovis enters into first amendment to license agreement between Clovis and pfizer

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc

* Entered into first amendment to license agreement between Clovis and Pfizer, Inc.

* First amendment amends existing license agreement, between Clovis and Pfizer, dated June 2, 2011

* Amendment amends license agreement to permit co to defer milestone payments payable upon fda approval of an NDA for 1(st)indication in US

* Amendment amends existing license agreement to permit co to defer milestone payments payable on EMA approval of MAA for 1(st)indication in EU