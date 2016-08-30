Aug 30 Onconova Therapeutics

* On August 30, communicated to certain employees its plan of termination to reduce a number of positions effective as of August 30

* Estimates net reduction to be about 6 employees, which represents about 21 percent of its workforce - SEC filing

* As a result of workforce reduction, estimates will have annual net savings of about $1.4 million