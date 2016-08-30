BRIEF-Foresight Energy completes global restructuring

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy

* completes global restructuring

* Completed an out-of-court restructuring of more than $1.4 billion in indebtedness pursuant to terms of transaction support agreements

* Partnership's restructuring resolves various defaults and events of default relating to a december 2015 Delaware chancery court determination

* Restructuring was implemented through concurrent exchange and tender offers in which holders of 99.98 percent of principal amount of old notes participated