a year ago
BRIEF-Foresight Energy completes global restructuring
August 30, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foresight Energy completes global restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy

* completes global restructuring

* Completed an out-of-court restructuring of more than $1.4 billion in indebtedness pursuant to terms of transaction support agreements

* Partnership's restructuring resolves various defaults and events of default relating to a december 2015 Delaware chancery court determination

* Restructuring was implemented through concurrent exchange and tender offers in which holders of 99.98 percent of principal amount of old notes participated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

