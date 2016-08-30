Aug 30 Foresight Energy
* completes global restructuring
* Completed an out-of-court restructuring of more than $1.4 billion in indebtedness pursuant to terms of transaction support agreements
* Partnership's restructuring resolves various defaults and events of default relating to a december 2015 Delaware chancery court determination
* Restructuring was implemented through concurrent exchange and tender offers in which holders of 99.98 percent of principal amount of old notes participated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Connecture files for offering of 13.41 mln shares of common stock
* Files for offering of 13.41 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Order backlog was $86.2 million at July 31, 2016, as compared to $86.7 million at July 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics announces plan of termination to reduce a number of positions
* On August 30, communicated to certain employees its plan of termination to reduce a number of positions effective as of August 30