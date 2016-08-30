Aug 30 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Executes amendments with lenders extending deadline for filing its annual report on form 10-k
* Company continues to have ability to borrow under its revolving credit facility to fund operations
* Retention of Centerview Partners Llc to assist in review of strategic alternatives; files application for management cease trade order in Canada
* As a result of amendments, annual filings and co's Q1 filings must be filed or provided to lenders by October 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Connecture files for offering of 13.41 mln shares of common stock
* Files for offering of 13.41 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Order backlog was $86.2 million at July 31, 2016, as compared to $86.7 million at July 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics announces plan of termination to reduce a number of positions
* On August 30, communicated to certain employees its plan of termination to reduce a number of positions effective as of August 30