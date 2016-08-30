Aug 30 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Executes amendments with lenders extending deadline for filing its annual report on form 10-k

* Company continues to have ability to borrow under its revolving credit facility to fund operations

* Retention of Centerview Partners Llc to assist in review of strategic alternatives; files application for management cease trade order in Canada

* As a result of amendments, annual filings and co's Q1 filings must be filed or provided to lenders by October 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: