BRIEF-InfraREIT says Sharyland agrees to a joint proposal with staff of Public Utility Commission of Texas
Aug 30 InfraREIT Inc
* Sharyland Utilities, L.P. has agreed to a joint proposal with staff of Public Utility Commission of TEXAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Pacific trade pact remains top issue for Obama administration
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 The successful conclusion of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade talks remains the top legislative item for the United States, a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Connecture files for offering of 13.41 mln shares of common stock
* Files for offering of 13.41 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Order backlog was $86.2 million at July 31, 2016, as compared to $86.7 million at July 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: