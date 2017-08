Aug 31 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* H1 turnover 38,000 euros ($42,362.40) versus 144,000 euros year ago

* H1 operating loss was 563,000 euros versus loss 428,000 euros year ago

* Says portfolio company revenue growth is expected to continue to be strong during H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

