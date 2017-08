Aug 31 (Reuters) - Vilkyskiu Pienine AB

* H1 consolidated unaudited sales revenues group amounted to 37.6 million euros ($41.91 million), down 4 percent year on year

* H1 consolidated unaudited net loss 536,000 euros versus net profit 294,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)