BRIEF-Arrow Global sees no changes in opportunity for profitable investment

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2016

* H1 asset management revenues increased to 17.2 million stg and this business is expected to contribute to circa 25 pct of group revenues on a run rate basis

* H1 total revenue for half increased to 101.5 million stg, up 32.4 pct compared to same period last year

* H1 underlying net income by 25.8 pct to 19.1 million stg

* Confirming an interim dividend of 2.7p

* Mindful of macroeconomic uncertainty prevailing in UK and more generally, we remain highly confident that our business has strong foundations

* We expect full-year earnings to be in line with our expectations

* See no changes in our opportunity for profitable investment across our business