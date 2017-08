Aug 31 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* Q2 net sales 1.70 billion Danish crowns versus 1.75 billion crowns; organic growth was -1.5 pct

* Q2 EBITDA 366 million crowns versus 373 million crowns; organic growth was -2.7 pct

* Guidance for 2016 unchanged - sees organic growth in net sales of 1-3 pct and organic growth in EBITDA of 3-5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)