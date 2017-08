Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* Says coral's current trading in 8 weeks post quarter end has been positive, with continued machines growth in coral retail, sports stakes well ahead in eurobet retail and good volume growth in online

* Says coral group q3 net revenue {1} of £264.0m: +£23.0m (+10%)

* Says coral group q3 ebitda of £57.7m: +£6.5m (+13%). Regulatory impacts have now annualised