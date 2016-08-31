BRIEF-Solocal announces implementation of financial restructuring plan

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA

* Says following its press release issued on Aug. 1, related to the financial restructuring plan, its board of directors has decided to convene a shareholders' meeting on Oct. 19

* Commercial Court of Nanterre has extended till Oct. 31 date by which general meeting should take place to submit 2015 financial statements for approval

* Company aims at finalising ongoing negotiations with its creditors as well as their consultation on restructuring plan prior to shareholders' general meeting