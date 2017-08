Aug 31 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* H1 revenue 159.355 million euros ($177.39 million)versus 124.426 million euros year ago

* H1 group earnings after minorities 7.185 million euros versus 5.919 million euros year ago

* Sees fy revenue of more than 310 million euros and earnings of at least 2.10 euros per share