August 31, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inmarsat offers new convertible bond of up to $600 mln due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* New convertible bond offering of up to $600 million due 2023 and repurchase of outstanding $287.7 million convertible bonds due 2017

* Announces launch of an offering of c.$550 million convertible bonds due with an increase option of up to $50 million

* Net proceeds of issue of new bonds will be used primarily to fund repurchase of outstanding 1.75 pct $287.7 million convertible bonds due 2017

* New bonds expected initial conversion price at a premium of 30-35 pct to volume weighted average price of an ordinary share on lse between launch and market closing on Aug 31

* Credit Suisse and JP Morgan Cazenove are joint bookrunners

* Currently intends to launch a further benchmark offering in debt capital markets this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

