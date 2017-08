Aug 31 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* For the full year, the management board is sticking to its medium to long-term strategic performance targets

* Q2 EBIT -3.84 million euros (-$4.28 million) versus -3.73 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 17.03 million euros versus 16.73 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBT -3.9 million euros versus -3.34 million euros year ago