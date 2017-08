Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pescanova SA :

* H1 net sales at 23,000 euros ($25,627)

* H1 net profit 9,000 euros

* Says after restructuring, Pescanova's main asset is a 20 percent stake in Nueva Pescanova and receivables from un-segregated liabilities of Nueva Pescanova

