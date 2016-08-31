FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-BOC aviation places orders for five more Airbus A321ceo planes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BOC aviation places orders for five more Airbus A321ceo planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airbus said in a statement: "BOC Aviation, the Singapore-based global aircraft leasing company, has placed a firm order for five more A321 aircraft in addition to an order announced in January for 30 A320 Family aircraft which included 15 A321s (eight A321neo and seven A321ceo)."

"We have increased our order for the A321 in response to the market trend and appetite for larger capacity single-aisle aircraft," the statement quoted Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation, as saying. "Our incremental order reflects the continued popularity, confidence and reliability of the A320 Family among our customers." (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.