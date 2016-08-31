BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt H1 profit after tax up at 79.9 mln euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* H1 profit after tax rose to 79.9 million euro ($89.06 million) (adjusted comparative period: 69.1 million euros)

* H1 net commission income up by 11.5 percent to 238.4 million euros

* H1 net interest income up by 12.5 million euros from 88.9 million euros to 101.4 million euros

* H1 trading profit up by 7.5 million euros to 49.9 million euros

* Based on the encouraging H1 results expects for FY increase in revenue in single digit percentage range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)