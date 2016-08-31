FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt H1 profit after tax up at 79.9 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt H1 profit after tax up at 79.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* H1 profit after tax rose to 79.9 million euro ($89.06 million) (adjusted comparative period: 69.1 million euros)

* H1 net commission income up by 11.5 percent to 238.4 million euros

* H1 net interest income up by 12.5 million euros from 88.9 million euros to 101.4 million euros

* H1 trading profit up by 7.5 million euros to 49.9 million euros

* Based on the encouraging H1 results expects for FY increase in revenue in single digit percentage range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.