BRIEF-Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sina Corp :
* Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares
* Sina will distribute one Weibo class A ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares
* Holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through DTC will receive class A ordinary shares represented by WEIBO ADSs
* Authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
* Following distribution of Weibo shares, Sina's equity stake in Weibo will decrease from about 54 percent currently to approximately 51 percent