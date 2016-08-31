Aug 31 Sina Corp :

* Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares

* Sina will distribute one Weibo class A ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares

* Holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through DTC will receive class A ordinary shares represented by WEIBO ADSs

* Authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis

* Following distribution of Weibo shares, Sina's equity stake in Weibo will decrease from about 54 percent currently to approximately 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: