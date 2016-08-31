Aug 31 Sina Corp :
* Sina announces distribution of Weibo shares
* Sina will distribute one Weibo class A ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares
* Holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through DTC will receive class A ordinary shares represented by WEIBO ADSs
* Authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
* Following distribution of Weibo shares, Sina's equity stake in Weibo will decrease from about 54 percent currently to approximately 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Raytheon says Javelin Joint Venture team signed LOI with Tata Power Company
* Javelin JOINT VENTURE team, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, signed a LOI with Tata Power Company Limited
German Fin Min spokesman declines to comment on bank mergers
BERLIN, Aug 31 A spokesman for Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on the topic of banking mergers on Wednesday after the head of Deutsche Bank called for cross-border bank mergers in Europe.
UPDATE 1-United Airlines flight diverts to Ireland after 16 hurt in turbulence
DUBLIN, Aug 31 Fourteen passengers and two crew members were injured on Wednesday when a United Airlines flight ran into severe turbulence and had to divert to Ireland's Shannon Airport, the airport said.