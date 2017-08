Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Has acquired properties Nacka Sicklaön 118:2, 118:6 and 118:7 in Nacka

* Purchase price amounts to 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.4 million)

* Acquisition is financed with own funds and bank loans

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)