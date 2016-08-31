FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan and Adamas enter settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals
August 31, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan and Adamas enter settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan and Adamas announce settlement with Amneal related to namzaric patent litigation

* Adamas will grant amneal a license to market generic versions of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2025

* Other terms of settlement were not disclosed

* Under certain circumstances, amneal has an option to launch an authorized generic version of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2026

* Settlement provides additional clarity for patent-protected life of namzaric

* Alternatively, under certain circumstances, amneal has option to launch authorized generic version of namzaric beginning on January 1, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

