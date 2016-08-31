FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's domestic demand supports Vietnam's growth outlook, banking sector risks remain
August 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's domestic demand supports Vietnam's growth outlook, banking sector risks remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* Moody's on Vietnam : Domestic demand supports Vietnam's growth outlook, banking sector risks remain

* Moody's on Vietnam : Forecasts real GDP growth to remain around 6.0% in the next two years

* Moody's on Vietnam : Credit strengths are balanced against accelerating credit growth, wide fiscal deficits and an increasing government debt burden

* Moody's on Vietnam : While operating environment for banking sector has stabilized, capital levels remain inadequate and asset quality is still weak

* Moody's on Vietnam : Current account surplus has declined and Moody's forecasts a small surplus of 0.6% in 2016

* Moody's on Vietnam : With Vietnam central bank's new exchange rate mechanism, Moody's still expects balance PF payments to be in healthy surplus with net accretion of foreign exchange reserves

Source : (bit.ly/2bANIg1)

