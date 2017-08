Aug 31 (Reuters) - Josef Manner & Comp AG :

* H1 revenue 93.9 million euros ($104.55 million)versus 84.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 3.059 million euros versus loss 7.769 million euros year ago

* For 2016 currently has the expectation of being able to post negative result clearly in positive territory Source text - bit.ly/2bARGWj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)