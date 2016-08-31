FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Efore to outsource manufacturing of China plant to Hodgen
#Semiconductors
August 31, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Efore to outsource manufacturing of China plant to Hodgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Efore Plc :

* Efore to outsource manufacturing of China plant to Wuxi Hodgen Technology (Hodgen)

* Target is to finalize actions according to agreement by end of September

* Both parties have agreed that required official permits and other practical arrangements would be completed during September

* Hodgen to continue manufacturing in Efore's current production facility in Suzhou, Efore to remain responsible for quality of delivered products as well as New Product Introduction process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

