BRIEF-Efore to outsource manufacturing of China plant to Hodgen

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Efore Plc :

* Efore to outsource manufacturing of China plant to Wuxi Hodgen Technology (Hodgen)

* Target is to finalize actions according to agreement by end of September

* Both parties have agreed that required official permits and other practical arrangements would be completed during September

* Hodgen to continue manufacturing in Efore's current production facility in Suzhou, Efore to remain responsible for quality of delivered products as well as New Product Introduction process