Aug 31 Organigram Holdings Inc :
* Organigram to purchase adjoining 10 acres and 136,000 sq ft building
* Deal for approximately $6.9 million in cash and other non-cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Terraform Power Operating entered into fourth supplemental indenture
* Terraform Power Operating, LLC entered into a fourth supplemental indenture to indenture dated as of January 28, 2015
BRIEF-Green Bancorp named interim CFO until replacement selected
* On August 30, 2016, John Durie notified co he was resigning as executive vice president and chief financial officer of co
BRIEF-United States Bankruptcy Court entered orders approving co's acquisition deals to purchase three ethanol plants
* United States bankruptcy court entered orders approving co's acquisition deals to purchase three ethanol plants from abengoa bioenergy