Aug 31 Mattel Inc
* American Girl announces exclusive multi-year partnership with Toys"R"Us
* Says collaboration will make Toys"R"Us first and only U.S.-based retailer to feature American Girl shop-in-shops in select stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Terraform Power Operating entered into fourth supplemental indenture
* Terraform Power Operating, LLC entered into a fourth supplemental indenture to indenture dated as of January 28, 2015
BRIEF-Organigram to purchase 10 acres and 136,000 sq ft building
* Organigram to purchase adjoining 10 acres and 136,000 sq ft building
BRIEF-Green Bancorp named interim CFO until replacement selected
* On August 30, 2016, John Durie notified co he was resigning as executive vice president and chief financial officer of co