Aug 31 Green Bancorp Inc
* On August 30, 2016, John Durie notified co he was resigning as executive vice president and chief financial officer of co
* On August 30, 2016, board of company appointed Durie as a member of bank's board effective November 1, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Elizabeth Vandervoort will be named interim CFO until replacement is selected. Source text: [bit.ly/2bBpBcq] Further company coverage:
