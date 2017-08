Aug 31 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Entered into a term loan credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Commitments under certain bridge term loan credit deal, dated as of December 18, 2015, automatically reduced by $1.0 billion

* Aggregate commitments of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation under credit agreement are equal to $1.0 billion