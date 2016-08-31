BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain
Aug 31 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain
* Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in England, Scotland and Wales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
