Aug 31 National Bank Of Canada
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.55per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-National Bank of Canada Q3 earnings per share C$1.33 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.20, revenue view C$1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Asterias biotherapeutics receives safety clearance to begin administering the highest dose of AST-OPC1 in the SCiStar phase 1/2a Clinical Trial in Cervical Spinal Cord Injury Patients
* Asterias Biotherapeutics receives safety clearance to begin administering the highest dose of AST-OPC1 in the SCiStar Phase 1/2a clinical trial in cervical spinal cord injury patients
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain
* Establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain